Sheryar Masud, of St. Charles, Ill., who at one time worked as a chiropractor in Williston, N.D., is charged with one count of insurance fraud.

An investigative report filed with the charge that was written by an investigator with the North Dakota Insurance Department fraud unit stated Masud submitted invalid insurance claims between Aug. 14, 2014, and June 3, 2015.

According to the report, about $602,000 was paid by Blue Cross Blue Shield as the result of inappropriate billing.

However, prosecutor Tristan Van de Streek said on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the exact amount involved has not been pinned down, so the state is asserting that fraudulent billing amounted to at least $100,000.

A warrant has been issued for Masud's arrest.