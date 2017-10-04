Motorcyclist injured in collision with car near Red River High School
A Grand Forks man was injured Wednesday when his motorcycle struck a car near Red River High School.
According to Grand Forks Police, Evan Sele, 30, was traveling east on 17th Avenue South around 3:30 p.m. on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle. A 15-year-old male was driving west on 17th Street in a 2002 Chrysler and turned south at 25th Street in front of Sele, who crashed into the car.
Sele was transported to Altru Hospital for treatment of injuries, the extent of which were unclear, police said. His motorcycle was severely damaged.
Police cited the driver of the car for failing to yield.