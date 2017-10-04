Michael Fasig and Israel Hernandez each face Class C felony charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief related to ramming the truck on Oct. 27, 2016. They both pleaded innocent.

The two were set for trial to begin Thursday, Oct. 5, canceled Monday by Judge Joel Medd.

Morton County Assistant State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter motioned Tuesday to amend Fasig's charges to Class A misdemeanor counts of menacing and criminal mischief.

Her motion says Fasig doesn't oppose the amended charges of the agreement.

Documents for Hernandez's pretrial diversion should be filed within 30 days. Medd canceled his trial after Hernandez's attorney filed a request Friday to cancel the trial due to the agreement.

Details of the two agreements were not yet available Wednesday. Goter was unavailable and did not immediately return a message to discuss the cases.

In July, Medd dismissed a felony terrorizing charge against another co-defendant, Brennon Nastacio. He was accused of threatening the guard by walking toward him with a knife. The charge was dropped due to statements from the security guard that raised doubt.