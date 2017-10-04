Eden Prairie Police and Fire departments responded to the call at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The accident started with a fire, authorities said.

Authorities did not release information about the name, age, or hometown of the pilot.

Eden Prairie Police Lt. Bill Wyffels said a witness reported watching the plane go in a circle before it hit the ground.

The plane was too damaged to determine the make and model, Wyffels said, but there were no other property damages.

“It is a very unfortunate incident,” Wyffels said. “It is fortunate that it did not hit a building. It landed in a parking lot. There were not cars in close proximity that it even damaged and everything was contained within the parking lot so that part was fortunate, but it is an

The Hennepin County medical examiner will identify the victim and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a complete investigation.