    Here's how much money Minn. candidates have received from gun rights lobbyists

    By Ross Torgerson Today at 2:20 p.m.
    Congressman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., speaks about the 50-million dollars that will go toward conservation efforts in the Red River Valley basin Wednesday, July 2, 2014, at the Marriot in Moorhead, Minn. Peterson was accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Senators Amy Klobuchar, John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp and Representative Kevin Cramer. Nick Wagner / The Forum

    Pictured below is a representation of how much money Minnesota's political candidates have received from gun rights lobbyists in the previous two election cycles.

    The numbers provided are based on data released by the Federal Election Commission on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017:

    Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN) is the only politician to have received funds from gun lobbyists for the upcoming 2018 election cycle.

    According to the Federal Election Commission, Peterson has received $4,000 as of Oct. 4, 2017.

