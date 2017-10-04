New wind farm proposed for Dickey County

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in Ellendale.

Foxtail Wind is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. If the commission approves the certificate, Foxtail would transfer it to Xcel Energy to construct and operate the project.

Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak called it "another significant wind project." North Dakota has almost 3,000 megawatts of installed wind capacity, 11th highest in the country, according to the American Wind Energy Association.

Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus said the scheduled expiration of federal tax credits is helping drive the development of wind energy. The Production Tax Credit is being phased out and will end after 2019.