Krystal Lynn Feist, 32, took the stand Tuesday in federal court and said she was ordered to kill Forsman by Modesto Alfredo Torrez, who is standing trial for murder and other counts related to distributing methamphetamine in the Red River Valley.

Torrez, 35, is the only one of 13 conspirators indicted in connection to the murder and the meth ring that spawned it who did not take a plea deal. The remaining 12, including Feist, his cousin Aaron Lee Morado and other witnesses who have testified against him, have pleaded guilty and many have been sentenced. Feist will be sentenced on Oct. 31.

According to testimony from various witnesses, the murder occurred because Torrez believed Morado was being held by Forsman at the C'Mon Inn against his will and was in danger. Morado testified Friday he tried to tell Torrez that was not true, though he said he had told his cousin he needed to get cash or drugs to pay a debt to Forsman and was "stuck" until he could get it in the early hours of March 11.

Feist said she was reacquainted with Torrez in early 2016. Eventually, she began to pick up half-ounces of meth from him to sell. She listed his number in her cell phone under the name "La Familia."

In the early hours of March 11, Feist was working on her car at home in Grand Forks when she needed a jack out of her other vehicle, which was in Northwood, N.D. She got a call from Torre Risberg, who testified Monday, asking for a ride home. She agreed, but asked him to come get her other car.

On the way to Northwood, she testified to getting a message from Torrez asking if she had a "heater or burner," meaning a gun.

"He told me that Aaron (Morado) was in trouble, that Aaron was being held against his will at gunpoint and shackled," Feist testified.

She drove to Arvilla, N.D., where Christopher Ringsrud-Knowles lived and where she'd seen guns in the closet, according to testimony from her and Ringsrud-Knowles. While Ringsrud-Knowles was on his way to Feist's house to get marijuana, she drove to his house to take a shotgun without his knowledge.

Feist said she was thinking "Do I choose Chris or family?"

She chose family.

Feist and Risberg drove to the Grand Forks Industrial Park, where Feist said they struggled to load the gun. In their respective testimonies, Feist and Risberg would both say the other loaded the shotgun.

After grabbing snacks at the Flying J and driving to the C'Mon Inn to lay an "ambush," Feist said Torrez instructed her to return to the Flying J to meet Morado.

"He told me to pick up Aaron (Morado)," Feist testified. "He told me to get out and shoot the driver."

When the two arrived at the Flying J around 4 a.m., they saw Morado in the car waving at them.

"I was confused that he wasn't in shackles," Feist said.

She said she was trying to call Torrez, and that when Morado entered the car he said he was on the phone with Torrez.

"Ask him, yes or no!" she recalled saying.

The phone was put on speaker, the voice said "yes." Feist testified she then went up to the car and shot the driver. She briefly broke down on the stand.

Feist said she received a call from Torrez, telling her he was behind her on Interstate 29 as she drove south and told her to meet him at the Thompson exit. He told her "Good job, homegirl," Feist testified.

As part of her plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office, in exchange for testifying against Torrez, prosecutors agreed to request a 32-year sentence against Feist, who had been facing life in prison. In her initial statements to investigators, she denied Torrez was involved to protect him, she testified. Feist said she flipped after being presented evidence suggesting Torrez was near the Flying J when the murder took place, not in Crookston as he said.

Torrez's parents, Alfredo and Maria Torrez, told the Herald they think Feist is blaming their son to avoid the harsher sentence.

Prosecutors expect to close the case Wednesday. Defense attorney Charles Stock said he will call two or no witnesses. The jury is expected to begin deliberation Wednesday afternoon.