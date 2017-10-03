East Grand Forks man killed in collision in Crookston
An East Grand Forks man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highways 2 and 75 near Crookston.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gregory Ronald Driscoll, 59, was driving north on Highway 75 in a 2009 Mercedes SLK300 around 5 a.m. when he failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an eastbound 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Kristopher L. Rittel, 53, of Grand Forks.
Driscoll died as a result of the crash, according to the Patrol's accident report. Rittel suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at RiverView Health.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.