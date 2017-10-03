UND homecoming week kicks off, Sioux Award recipients named

The awards are granted each year by the UND Alumni Association and Foundation as part of the school's Homecoming week to recognize "achievement, service and loyalty" among alumni and friends of the university.

This year's award-winners include businessman Al Royse, a former North Dakota legislator who also served as chair of the American Heart Association, and Jeanne Pfeiffer, a public health specialist with an expertise in infectious disease. The group of Sioux Award recipients also includes media expert Lucy Dalglish, who serves as the dean of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism; aviator Jack Muhs, president of FedEx Express' Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa division; and Tim O'Keefe, who served as CEO of the UND Alumni Association and Foundation from 2002-14 and spent much of his college years on the university hockey team. O'Keefe shares both first and last name with the former head of UND School of Entrepreneurship, but there is no connection between the two.

Beyond the five Sioux Award winners, the alumni association has also named two recent alums to receive the Young Alumni Achievement Award. Those younger honorees are Eric Trueblood, co-owner of the historically focused AirCorps Aviation, a service that restores World War II planes, and Jules Kotrba, a world-trotting representative of Pandora Jewelry whose work as a global trade and customs manager routinely takes her overseas.

All of the honors will be given at the Sioux Awards Banquet, held 5:30-10:00 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Homecoming Week

Wednesday: Rides available 9 a.m-2 p.m. on the HoCo Swag Wagon, a cart decked out in green and white.

Thursday: Indoor tailgating at the Memorial Union Ballroom, 5-7 p.m. Pizza served.

Friday: UND women's soccer battles Eastern Washington University, 1 p.m., Bronson Field. Green Gallop Glow Run/Walk, 8 p.m., The event starts at the UND Wellness Center and follows a course through campus.

Saturday: Homecoming Parade starts at 10 a.m. on University Avenue, followed by football game at 2:30 p.m., with the Fighting Hawks taking on the University of Northern Colorado Bears in the Alerus Center.

This year, the parade route will run east on University Avenue from Strinden Road, next to the Gorecki Alumni Center, to North 25th Street, west of University Park.

Sunday: UND soccer team plays University of Idaho, noon, Bronson field.