EGF Senior High homecoming queen announced

Selection of the Homecoming queen was determined by a school-wide vote.

Other members of the Homecoming Court are seniors Katie Baumer and Alexa Kovar; junior Samantha Johnson; sophomore Kylie Stauss; and freshman Caitlin Hovde.

Members of each class voted for their choice to represent their grade.

Members of the Homecoming Court will be recognized during halftime of the school's football game against Perham High School and at the Homecoming dance. Both events are Friday.