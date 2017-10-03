These 8-year-olds at Highland Elementary School are no ordinary superheroes. Davidson says learning is their natural superpower, but this year they're adding a few more secret weapons: strength, stealth and laser-sharp focus.

It's all part of a pilot breakfast program that allows students to fuel up in the classroom during the first 20 minutes of the day rather than piling into a crowded cafeteria before the start of school.

"Playing outside is wonderful. They get their energy out, and they get their exercise. But some of them enjoy that time outside so much that they aren't coming inside to eat breakfast. We thought why can't they have the best of both worlds," said Anna Ogaard-Brekken, the Crookston Public Schools food service director who spearheaded the Breakfast in the Classroom program. "Now they don't have to make that choice between staying outside to play and socialize and coming inside to eat breakfast. They have time for both."

In just three short weeks, Ogaard-Brekken said the school already has tripled the number of students participating in breakfast. That's a huge jump considering as few as 50 students took part in breakfast last year.

The average daily breakfast count in 2016-17 was about 100 students, even though more than 200 of the school's 400-plus students qualified for free or reduced-price meals.

On Monday, a whopping 266 students were crunching their Cocoa Puffs. A record 299 participated in breakfast on another recent day. The numbers alone indicate success, but Ogaard-Brekken and others say they've also noticed a few bonus benefits.

For instance, the early morning cafeteria chaos has been replaced with quiet. There is less rush and less waste, and students are concentrating more and sharing in the responsibilities of cleanup.

"I see a calmness in the building overall. We used to see 150, 200 kids in the cafeteria. You can't help but have commotion when you have that many kids in one spot," Davidson said. "I think this sets such a different tone for the day."

Andrea Ingersoll, another third-grade teacher, says her students are learning valuable tableside social skills.

"There's a nice sense of community in my classroom with the kids sitting at the table visiting to start their day in a positive way," she said. "I find I have fewer kids complaining of stomachaches or saying they're hungry before lunch. They're more focused."

Seeing it in action

Before the starting bell rings on Monday, a rolling cart delivers two stacked boxes to Davidson's room—a blue one for dry goods, a soft-sided red cooler for cold items. The students quickly and orderly file by a table to pick up their choices of Cocoa Puffs, milk, apple sauce, a juice box and cheese stick. They are encouraged to take at least three items, but many take all five.

The menu varies by day, Ogaard-Brekken says, and children who don't qualify for the free meal still may participate for a $1.35 charge. A simple check sheet keeps track of who participates, and any fees are figured out later. Students also are allowed to bring their own healthy snacks from home.

Davidson and Ingersoll say only a handful of their students opt out of the school breakfast. And so far, the children seem to love it.

"What I like best about it is we get to talk to our friends, and we don't just start out our day with learning," 8-year-old Emily Saucedo said.

That was seconded by Bobby Robinson, 8: "We get to eat and talk."

And, from Alissa Trevino, 9: "No one's screaming. It's quiet."

It's true. Everyone is seated within minutes, and Davidson calls their attention with a steady "clap, clap ... clap, clap, clap."

"Last call for breakfast. Did everyone get what they wanted?"

Davidson says she was surprised by how quickly the children picked up on the process. It didn't cut into any instruction time but instead enhanced their regular morning meeting.

"You can pack a lot of things in that first 20 minutes of the day," Davidson said.

Even while they ate, students were attentive and shared how their weekend went. Next, they watched a short "Expect Respect" video on the smartboard and followed it with more discussion.

Then it was time for modern-day "show and tell" as a student took the microphone to talk about a cool lunchbox she received from her cousin. She worked on her public speaking skills while calling on classmates for questions.

"The whole (morning routine) builds those relationships. A class has to feel a sense of family and relationship with each other and their teacher," Davidson said. "The most academic progress will happen after that is established."

The breakfast program was made possible through a grant from the NFL's Super Bowl Legacy Fund, Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Midwest Dairy Council. Fifty-two Minnesota communities received the grant to help them deliver a "super school breakfast."

Crookston used the grant to buy equipment such as the coolers, roller carts and containers that would help make the program sustainable. If ruled a success, Ogaard-Brekken says the program could continue at the school next year.

So far, so good. Many say the program's early success is a credit to Ogaard-Brekken's leadership style. She involved everyone from teachers to office administrators and janitorial to kitchen staff in developing the plan.

Committee members included Davidson, Ingersoll, Ann Johnson, Sarah Kanten, Sue Garmen, Anita Brekken, Wanda Proulx, MaryJo Wallace, Ken Winger and Principal Chris Trostad.