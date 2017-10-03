Of the two Minnesotans shot, one is dead and one is in critical condition.

Steve Berger, a native of Wauwatosa, Wis., was confirmed dead by a co-worker at EFS Advisors on Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old worked as a financial adviser in Shorewood and reportedly traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday last week, according to WCCO- TV.

A friend of Berger's also attending the concert reportedly tried to save him but got separated in the commotion. He called Steve Berger's father, Richard, to tell him the news.

Berger's parents had been trying to contact him throughout Monday.

"He said that Steve was shot in the back or the front," Richard Berger told WCCO-TV earlier Tuesday. "He wasn't sure and (Berger) fell down, his eyes were closed and (the friend) had to leave. They ushered everybody out and he doesn't know what happened."

Philip Aurich, a Minnesota native, sustained a shot in the lower back and is in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Please say a prayer for my brother Philip Aurich he was shot last night in the terrorist attack. He is out of surgery and in critical condition," a Facebook post from Ben Aurich said.

Aurich is a 1999 Concordia Academy graduate and son of the academy's longtime teacher Mike Aurich, according to a Facebook post by Concordia Academy - Roseville. He has two children, Reagan and Ryder, according to the post.

"Everything's looking pretty positive," said his wife, Sheila Aurich. "We're hopeful that he wakes up okay."

Aurich is fully breathing on his own and has begun to open his eyes but is still considered to be in critical condition, Sheila Aurich said around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Emily Alvarez of Minnetonka said on Monday that her older brother was among those killed. She did not release his name or additional information, but it has since been learned he was not a Minnesotan.