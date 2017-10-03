William Pearl Schnoor was charged last fall with six felony criminal sexual conduct counts. He sexually assaulting the girl July 2, 2016, while staying at a relative's home in Pine River. The girl told investigators Schnoor woke her up and sexually assaulted her.

Schnoor, who made his first appearance in court on Nov. 2, 2016, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one of the six charges. He was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 with an age difference greater than 36 months. As part of the plea agreement, if approved by the judge, the other five counts will be dismissed. Those charges are two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration, one count with a victim under age 13 and and a second count with a victim who is mentally impaired or physically helpless; second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury/mental impairment; and third-and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless or mentally impaired.

According to court documents, the Cass County Attorney's Office, representing the state, and Kent Frederick Strunk, representing Schnoor, agreed to an upward departure in his sentencing. Schnoor's sentencing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Nov. 13 in front of Judge Jana M. Austad in the Walker courtroom.

The agreement calls for Schnoor to serve an executed sentence of 57 months in prison followed by supervised probation for 10 years. He also would serve 120 days in county jail and pay $1,000 in fines. Schnoor will complete a psychosexual evaluation before sentencing.