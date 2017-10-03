'Mom's getaway' turns somber after Las Vegas shooting

Elizabeth Hildebrand went to Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, savoring the moments during a 'mom's getaway', up until Sunday night.

Elizabeth says her group thought about getting a drink in an area they would later find out was where the active shooter was.

"I've never been so thankful that I didn't get an adult beverage," said Hildebrand.

Instead, the ladies had a game night in at their hotel about a half-mile away from the scene.

It was far enough away not to see the deadly terror first hand, but she could see ambulances lining up outside her hotel.

Hildebrand said, "You always hear about things happening, but when you're in the middle of it, it made me want to throw up."

The group was told not to go anywhere.

Elizabeth texted her husband, saying she was safe.

However, she wasn't able to get to sleep, nervous that something more could happen.

She finally got on a flight at 7 o'clock.

"One thing I'll never forget is the looks of some people. It was very quiet and very somber," said Hildebrand.

Elizabeth says she was planning a trip with her husband near Thanksgiving.

Now she's not sure she'll ever want to return to Vegas, so for now, she's thankful for a safe home.

Hildebrand said, "I've never been so happy to be in Grand Forks."

Hildebrand says some of the mom's from her group stayed back in Vegas.

They hoped to donate blood to those in need.