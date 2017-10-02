City sets open hours for downtown pocket parks

An ordinance approved in a 7-0 vote closes those areas to the public between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Besides Town Square, the ordinance specifically refers to the downtown pocket parks on South Third Street and Kittson Avenue—Loon Park and Pillsbury Park, respectively—as well as Centennial Park, which is home to the clock tower near Kittson Avenue and South Fifth Street.

A second ordinance passed by the same vote prohibits open alcohol and alcohol sales in the same places.

"I don't think any of us want unlicensed, unpermitted drinking in those public places," City Council member Bret Weber said, when asked about the changes. "It was kind of a housekeeping item...(it's) the exact same law as all of the other parks in town."

The council also offered final, unanimous approval to a contract with the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the completion of road reconstruction next year on North 42nd Street between University Avenue and Gateway Drive. The project is expected to cost nearly $7 million, with $2 million in city funds and $4.9 million in federal funding.

Corporate Center

The Jobs Development Authority, which has the same membership as the City Council, met immediately beforehand and approved lease renewals with three businesses at the downtown Corporate Center, 401 DeMers Ave.—the city-owned business complex built in the aftermath of the Flood of 1997.

The businesses are Alerus Financial, accounting firm Brady, Martz and Associates and law firm Camrud, Maddock, Olson and Larson. The renewals extend through late 2022.

The renewals also allow Brady, Martz and Associates to extend a lease through the same time period at 402 DeMers Ave., separate, adjacent portion of the downtown Corporate Center.