The closest thing to a spicy answer the former NBA superstar gave to 15 questions sent to his representatives via e-mail was his belief that professional athletes should be able to take political stances.

"I'm definitely OK with it," O'Neal wrote. "Athletes have a lot of people that look up to them and they have the ability to make real change in the world."

Yeah, we realize that's as spicy as a marshmallow. Maybe O'Neal believes that in his role as businessman and chamber-of-commerce speaker he cannot be controversial in a conservative world that mostly approves of the Republican president.

That's too bad, because in O'Neal's previous incarnation as 15-time NBA All-Star and in his current role as a television studio analyst, the 7-foot-1 behemoth was glib and entertaining. He was unafraid to apply the needle, whether it was to teammates like Kobe Bryant, opposing players or his TV colleague and former NBA star Charles Barkley.

Hopefully, O'Neal will channel a little more Superman (one of his many entertaining nicknames) and a little less button-down suit when he speaks to the 2017 Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce's "Voices of Vision" gathering Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on the campus of North Dakota State University.

Tickets for arena seats are still available for $50. The program, titled "Prepare for Greatness," runs over a long lunch period. There will be a moderated question-and-answer session after O'Neal's presentation.

O'Neal became a worldwide star after being the No. 1 draft pick of the Orlando Magic in 1992. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 and teamed with Bryant and coach Phil Jackson, a Williston High School and University of North Dakota graduate, to win three straight NBA championships. O'Neal won his fourth title with the Miami Heat. He was the league's Most Valuable Player in 2000.

But it became immediately clear the larger-than-life O'Neal was much more a brand than simply an athlete. He was a monster in the endorsement world, cut rap music albums, got involved with professional wrestling, made video games and acted in movies and television shows.

O'Neal famously spent $1 million in less than an hour after being drafted by the Magic as a 20-year-old. It's not something he recommends to young athletes today.

"I definitely tell the young guys to be cautious," O'Neal said. "You see it all the time nowadays, guys are making millions during their career and then three, four, five years after they retire, they have nothing. A lot of business opportunities sound great at first, but it's important to do your homework and trust and listen to your advisors."

O'Neal dived deeply into business investments during his playing days and continues to expand his empire. He was an investor in Google before it went public. He owns 155 Five Guys burger franchises, 17 Auntie Anne's pretzel stands and 150 car washes. He aims to own 100 Krispy Kreme doughnut franchises. His bio says he invested into tech startups and real-estate development

"I love owning franchises. It's something that I have done a lot of in the past and look forward to doing more of down the road," O'Neal said. "It's a great way to be involved with the community."

It's estimated O'Neal made about $300 million from this NBA contracts. Has he made more money from playing basketball or from his business investments?

"Both careers have been really good to me," O'Neal said. "I don't think about the financials, or the money. I try to find opportunities that are going to be fun, impactful and that I see myself being involved with. Whenever I involve myself with a company, I want it to be a true partnership."

As far as controversy, O'Neal apparently does everything to avoid it prior to speaking engagements. When asked about his long feud with Bryant, who battled with O'Neal for attention and points in Los Angeles even while winning championships, O'Neal said: "Me and Kobe are all good. No regrets at all. We were one of the most dominant one-two punches of all-time. How can you regret that?"