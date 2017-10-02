Da Shawn Jamal Morris is charged with aggravated assault, a Class C felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim said Morris grabbed him around the throat and squeezed until he could not breathe and shoved him against the concrete wall in his cell.

The alleged victim is not identified in the affidavit. In a separate case, Morris is charged in Ward County with prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class C felony, and carrying a concealed firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. Both charges date back to Aug. 11.