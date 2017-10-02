Rochester senator in U.S. House race

However, Sen. Carla Nelson of Rochester would say little about her campaign on Monday, Oct. 2.

"While I have decided to run for Congress, today is not a day for campaigning," she said. "This is a solemn day for our nation, a time when we need to come together and pray for the victims of Las Vegas, their families and all who have been affected by this tragedy."

A Republican, she enters a race full of Democrats, but only one other in her party.

The GOP's Jim Hagedorn, making his third run for the office, said he has a wide head start after coming within 0.4 percent of being incumbent U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, a Democrat, last year.

Walz is not seeking re-election, opting instead to run for governor.

"It takes an enormous amount of time and effort to personally connect with voters in a large 21-county district like Minnesota's First..." Hagedorn said. "Our campaign is strongly positioned to achieve victory in 2018" because it is unifying Republicans and has support of prominent members of the party.

Nelson was elected to the House in 2002 and the Senate in 2010.