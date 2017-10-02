Annual Altru Gala raises record-breaking total

Alerus Financial, contributing the leading gift of $20,000, was the major sponsor of this year's event, which drew about 700 attendees, said Alex Burns, client communications director for the Alerus Health Foundation.

Almost 150 other business and individual sponsors provided donations ranging from $100 to $10,000.

"One hundred percent of the funds go to suicide prevention and education" in the region, said Burns. "We don't take anything out."

Last year's gala brought in about $306,000, she said.

In the past, the Altru Gala has raised funds for Altru programs such as breast cancer awareness; Camp Good Mourning, for children who are dealing with the death of a loved one; and the Child Life program, which helps children going through difficult health challenges.

This year's gala will benefit multiple efforts aimed at suicide prevention and education, but the primary beneficiary is the TEARS (Together We Educate About the Realities of Suicide) program which, since 2008, has partnered with Altru Health System.