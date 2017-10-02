EGF Senior High announces Homecoming queen candidates
East Grand Forks Senior High School has announced candidates for Homecoming queen.
The candidates are Katie Baumer, Alexa Kovar and Brianna Walski.
Homecoming royalty are junior Samantha Johnson, sophomore Kylie Stauss and freshman Caitlin Hovde.
Members of each class voted for their choice to represent their grade.
The Homecoming queen, who is selected by a school-wide vote, will be announced at a coronation ceremony Tuesday in the school's new gymnasium.