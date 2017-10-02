Burgum calls for flags at half-mast after Las Vegas shooting
North Dakota's government agencies will be flying their flags at half-staff this week as a mark of respect for the victims of the Sunday night mass shooting in Las Vegas, said a press release from Gov. Doug Burgum.
The directive went out Monday morning in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, stated the release, in response to the shooting that has resulted in the deaths of more than 55 people. More than 500 others were injured in the event.
To commemorate the dead and injured, North Dakota's public institutions will keep their flags at half-staff until sunset Friday. Burgum encouraged North Dakotans to do likewise at their homes and businesses.