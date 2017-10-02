The governor also encouraged North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, according to a news release issued Monday morning. At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday.

Burgum’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.

“Kathryn and I extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this horrific act of violence in Las Vegas,” Burgum said in a statement, referring to his wife. “With heavy hearts, we grieve the victims of this tragedy, send our thoughts and prayers to their families and friends and express our gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement officers for their swift action.”