Jeremy Meyer of Fargo, doing business as JM Construction & Design, as well as Cody Fleckenstein of New Salem, doing business as Prefab Plus, LLC, violated consumer fraud and contracting laws. The Consumer Protection division of the attorney general’s office has obtained civil judgments against both contractors.

Meyer took advance payments from several homeowners in Mercer and Burleigh counties for plumbing installation, remodeling and roofing and siding projects, but didn’t complete the work or provide refunds. The Mercer County District Court issued a judgment that includes $18,000 in restitution and $8,500 in civil penalties, fees and costs. The court banned Meyer from working as a contractor for at least three years.

In a separate criminal case, Meyer was ordered to pay an additional $35,000 in restitution.

Fleckenstein, meanwhile, took advance payments for building prefabrication work from several people in Burleigh and Morton counties, but did not deliver the materials or do the work in most cases. The Morton County District County issued a judgment against him for $92,400 in restitution, civil penalties and attorney fees.

Fleckenstein is banned from doing any contracting work for at least five years. Several other people have filed civil lawsuits against Fleckenstein alleging similar violations.

Stenehjem reminded homeowners to make sure contractors they hire are properly licensed.

