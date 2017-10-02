Search
    Forest Service plans burns in Sheyenne National Grassland

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:12 a.m.
    North Dakota has its own "unique beauty," said North Country Trail Association board president Tom Moberg. One of his favorites is the trail as it winds through the Sheyenne National Grasslands just east of Lisbon. He said there are oak savannah and sand dunes that he said are beautiful to see. Special to Forum News Service

    BISMARCK—The U.S. Forest Service will conduct up to five prescribed burns this fall on the Sheyenne National Grassland southwest of Fargo, the agency said Monday, Oct. 2.

    The 70,180-acre grassland is located east of Lisbon. The burns will cover about 1,500 acres and will occur north, west and east of McLeod.

    The Forest Service said fire is "essential to the health and regeneration of prairie habitat and native grasses while discouraging growth of invasive species."

