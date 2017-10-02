Forest Service plans burns in Sheyenne National Grassland
BISMARCK—The U.S. Forest Service will conduct up to five prescribed burns this fall on the Sheyenne National Grassland southwest of Fargo, the agency said Monday, Oct. 2.
The 70,180-acre grassland is located east of Lisbon. The burns will cover about 1,500 acres and will occur north, west and east of McLeod.
The Forest Service said fire is "essential to the health and regeneration of prairie habitat and native grasses while discouraging growth of invasive species."