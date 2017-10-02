Minnesota River 'strains under pressure,' study finds

The MPCA reported on Monday, Oct. 2, that the river faces water quality issues from sediment that clouds the water, phosphorus that contributes to algae growth and nitrogen and bacteria that pose health risks.

The river, which stretches from the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities south to near Mankato and then to the northwest to Big Stone Lake in extreme western Minnesota, has 13 major tributaries to make up one of the state's main watersheds.

Row crops are on about 70 percent of the 14,000 square miles in the basis, the MPCA reported.

"Runoff and artificial drainage are the main ways that pollutants reach rivers from farmland," the MPCA reported. "They also increase flows in the rivers, causing problems like streambank erosion, a major source of sediment."

The report shows that the Minnesota River is the largest contributor of Mississippi River sediment and nutrient pollution.