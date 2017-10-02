Search
    Minn. sex offender case rejected by US high court

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:04 a.m.

    WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a Minnesota case challenging a state law that allows sex offenders to remain locked up indefinitely.

    The court announced Monday, Oct. 2, that it will not take up the case. In not hearing it, the court allows an early 2017 ruling by a federal appeals court to stand.

    The appeals decision overturned a lower court decision that found the sex offender program unconstitutional. The appeals ruling removed requirements for immediate changes.

    The lawsuit against the sex offender treatment program has gone on for years. In it, participants in the program claim they are kept in a prison-like setting at state facilities in St. Peter and Moose Lake with no realistic chance to get out.

    Until recently, no one had been let out of the program, but the Dayton administration has changed the philosophy and began looking at ways to move some offenders to less restrictive living conditions.

    About 700 Minnesotans are in the program, most committed to it indefinitely after their prison sentences end.

