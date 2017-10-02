Flash flood watch issued for parts of Northeast Minnesota

After a round of rain this morning, another batch of showers and storms "will develop along and ahead of a cold front tonight producing very heavy rainfall rates," the National Weather Service reported. "Storms will repeat over this area for an extended period tonight which may leading to flash flooding."

The watch includes southern and central St. Louis, Douglas, Carlton, Lake, Cook, Pine, Aitkin and Burnett counties,

The second round of rain is expected to begin this afternoon and end around sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 2. Total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, the Weather Service said. Some of the storms also may produce strong winds and hail.

The rain "will result in at least minor flooding to roads and causes rises on area rivers and streams," the Weather Service reported. "Since this rainfall will occur at night, those traveling tonight or Tuesday morning should be especially vigilant as some roads may be covered with water or completely washed out."