Details on ATV crash that killed NDSU student released

According to the sheriff's office report, Helm, of Fish Creek, Wis., was driving an ATV when she hit a tree, which also knocked her passenger off the ATV.

The passenger, Justin Krause, also of Fish Creek, was not seriously injured.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.

The report said speed, inexperience in operating an ATV and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which happened near Long Lake, Wis..

NDSU said Saturday that Helm was a sophomore majoring in psychology.

She was also a member of the NDSU Kappa Delta sorority and a spokesperson for the sorority said Sunday that Helm was at a happy point in her life at the time she died.

"She was with someone she loved," said Molly Berdan, who identified herself as a close friend of Helm's.

Berdan said the sorority plans to hold an event to remember Helm, but wasn't known Sunday just when that will be.

NDSU President Dean Bresciani issued a written statement Saturday that read:

"The NDSU community is deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extends sincere condolences to the families, classmates and friends of Ellie Helm. As is our tradition, we will provide care and support to everyone affected by this loss."