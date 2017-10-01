Grand Forks police report finding man missing for days
Grand Forks Police called off a search for a missing man on Sunday after they said he'd been located.
Brady Gilleshammer, 22, of Grand Forks, had last been seen Thursday. Friends and family members extended a plea for the public's help on social media, offering photographs and a description of Gilleshammer's car.
Police released a statement Sunday afternoon announcing a search for Gilleshammer, following up several hours later with the news that he had been found. The release did not note his condition or whereabouts.
Grand Forks Police Sgt. Travis Benson declined to offer additional details.