Police car, ATV crash in downtown Bemidji, Minn.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. The report said the Bemidji Police squad car (2013 Ford Taurus) was northbound on Beltrami Avenue attempting to assist in a pursuit of an ATV started by another officer. A 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 was westbound in the alley between Third Street and Fourth Street and crashed with the squad car on Beltrami Avenue. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to the Patrol, the driver of the squad car, Jesse Dean Becker, 25, and his passenger, Ryan Alan Riley, 41, both Bemidji Police officers, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver of the Polaris, 26-year-old Tara Rae Summers of Bemidji. All were transported to Sanford Bemidji for their injuries, the Patrol said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.