An accompanying photo for the release shows Spc. Jorge Morales, a Puerto Rico native and a member of the South Dakota National Guard, holding a Puerto Rican flag out the driver's window of a large military vehicle at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The Caribbean island has been reeling since Hurricane Maria struck on Sept. 20, with large numbers of people still without electricity and access to running water.

"We are proud to assist in the hurricane relief efforts by providing support to the South Dakota Army National Guard," Air Force Col. Michael Holliday said, according to the release.