There was the slave who moved to Grand Forks and died free in the late 1800s; the namesake of Walsh County; and the Civil War veteran, born in 1843, who came to Grand Forks in 1878, operated a billiards saloon, and became the father of 11 children.

Altepeter calls herself the cemetery's "unofficial historian," chasing a love for graveyard history she discovered when, in recent years, she explored her own family's history in graveyards around Minnesota. Saturday's tour, attended by a small handful of people, was the first such tour she offered to the public, cheerfully moving from tombstone to tombstone and carrying notes on a clipboard decorated with a moonlit graveyard.

Her very first stop was at the foot of Steven Parkhurst's grave. Parkhurst, who lived with a woman he hadn't married, was charged with "cohabitation" in the 1880s, Altepeter said, and had to post a $1,000 bond before a trial that saw his own son testify against him. He died in 1897, and the woman he lived with—buried by his side and eventually his second wife—was buried with no marker.

Altepeter said she offered the tour in hope that guests will donate to help keep the cemetery well-maintained. Though she says cemetery management does what it can, it has to keep pace with a broad area as well as tend to—she pauses as she searches for the phrase—"current burials."

"The cemetery doesn't own the granite. People own these plots. People are supposed to take care of things, but then they die away and there's no people," she said. "(Management) spend a lot of time mowing, and there's only so much time to do extra projects."

The tour, which lasted about an hour, brought Grand Forks resident Tom Barta out to tag along. He's no history buff, he says, but he followed the tour with a pen and a pad, enthusiastically taking notes.

"These are people that got us here and how things all started," he said.