UND announced this week that state higher-ed officials have given them the go-ahead to award Duhamel an honorary Doctor of Letters Degree, recognizing his success in film and his boosterism on behalf of North Dakota.

“We are proud to have Mr. Duhamel as an unwavering ambassador for the University of North Dakota and our entire state,” UND President Mark Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “He has shown himself to be a champion of North Dakota all throughout his acclaimed professional career, demonstrating to audiences around the world the tremendous talent that we produce in our community.

UND spokesman Peter Johnson said it’s still unclear when the degree will be presented to Duhamel, noting that “it can take some time for schedules to line up.”

Duhamel has starred in movies in the Transformers franchise, the television miniseries 11.22.63 and stars in the upcoming film Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.