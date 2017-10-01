Actor Duhamel to receive honorary UND degree

The State Board of Higher Education gave UND approval Thursday to bestow Duhamel with an honorary doctorate degree to celebrate the actor's North Dakota ties. According to a university press release, Duhamel, a native of Minot "has never forgotten his birthplace ... or the state" throughout his Hollywood career.

"He has proudly credited North Dakota as his home and has provided service to the state on a number of levels," the release stated. As evidence of that, the release pointed to Duhamel's work as a spokesperson for the North Dakota Tourism Division and as honorary chairman for the Minot Area Recovery Fund after his hometown was rocked by a flood in 2011. The actor has also used his social media platform to show some love to the athletics programs at both UND and North Dakota State University.

The degree, honorary as it is, wouldn't be Duhamel's first from a North Dakota school. He attended and played football at Minot State University—from where he dropped out just a few credits shy of a degree to make it out in California. He did eventually finish up his schooling and was awarded with a degree in 2005, not long after winning an Emmy Award for his work on the long-running soap opera "All My Children."

A UND representative said the school still needs to get in touch with Duhamel's people to let him know he has a doctorate degree awaiting him in Grand Forks. But for now, UND President Mark Kennedy has stated the university is "proud to have Mr. Duhamel as an unwavering ambassador for the University of North Dakota and our entire state."

"He has shown himself to be a champion of North Dakota all throughout his acclaimed professional career, demonstrating to audiences around the world the tremendous talent that we produce in our community," Kennedy said.