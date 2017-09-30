Leikvin was learning how to whittle a wooden flute from Owen Jerome, of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, on Friday afternoon. He said he enjoyed having the opportunity to go fishing for catfish when he visited the Turtle Mountains.

"There are no catfish in Norway!" he said.

The two girls said they particularly enjoyed seeing buffalo when they visited the Turtle Mountains.

The students spoke with other students their age at schools in Belcourt, Dunseith and Bottineau and in Minot and also had their choice of recreational opportunities like seeing the buffalo or fishing.

The girls said they also are enjoying visiting the Hostfest. However, the Norsk Hostfest bears little resemblance to life in Norway, the three students said.

One of their teachers, Anita Barth-Joergensen, said the seventh through 10th graders have benefited from learning about Native American culture as well as immigration issues in the United States. Students at schools in North Dakota also learn about schooling in Norway and Norwegian culture. Students at the Waldorf school begin learning English when they are about 8 years old.

For most of the children, this is their first trip to the United States, but other members of the group from Norway have a long partnership with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

Les Thomas, an enrolled member of the tribe and board chairman of the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance, said this is the 13th year that the tribe and members of the Sami, an indigenous group in parts of Scandinavia, have teamed up at Hostfest.

Thomas said there are many similarities between Native Americans and the Sami. Whereas the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa has tepees, the Sami have lavvus. Native Americans followed the buffalo, while Sami followed the caribou. Both groups pass down stories and hand held drums are of importance in their cultures. They also play similar traditional games.

The group from Norway arrives a week early each year and spends time in the Turtle Mountains. They also performed earlier this week in Bismarck.

The groups sing, tell stories and teach crafts in The Villages at Norsk Hostfest this week. A tepee and a lavo are set up side by side. Also in the area are demonstrations of Viking live steel combat and Viking games. All were popular with area school children on Friday, who were visiting Norsk Hostfest for field trips.

Jorgen Engdal, 18, from Trondheim, Norway, is an apprentice cook in the area giving demonstrations of Viking cooking.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa also does storytelling and demonstrations of crafts.

Thomas said he hopes to attract more overseas groups to the area. Events such as these are also good for Turtle Mountain Tourism, he said. He encourages groups in the area to plan their events at least a year in advance and set firm dates so that it is easier for overseas travel groups to book tours. More information about the Turtle Mountain Tourism Association can be found at www.turtlemountains.org