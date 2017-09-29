"It's amazing. It's so cool," said Paige Emmel, a UJ student and basketball player from Bismarck. "We started practicing here two weeks ago and it's been so exciting. We're all really excited to start the season."

Around 500 UJ alumni, Board of Trustees members, faculty, staff, students and the Jamestown community celebrated the opening of the $15.5 million facility that will house a 2,000-seat arena with training rooms, a commercial laundry room, a reception area and booster club room along with a video scoreboard capable of showing replays.

"It's an amazing day in the life of the University of Jamestown," said Robert Badal, UJ president. "This is an incredible space."

The Newman family's donation was the catalyst of a capital campaign that snowballed into the largest building project in the history of the university, Badal said. Most importantly, the arena is "not just another box on the prairie" as designers labored to create a unique UJ building by incorporating a similar facade to the Reiland Fine Arts Center lobby and the bell tower to ring after Jimmies victories, he said.

The arena makes the east campus entry equal to the west and is no longer the hidden backdoor to the university, he said.

"It was time to do an arena," Badal said. "We have been building character on this campus since 1883. That continuing commitment to the development of the whole person, our faith that we carry with us and our commitment to lifelong learning constitute the journey to success that leads us to think about the meaning and importance of this dedication today."

Polly Peterson, UJ executive vice president, said there were plans for a new UJ arena dating back to the 1970s. Academic buildings, new and expanding programs, dormitories and other priorities always shelved the arena plans, she said.

"Today is finally here," Peterson said. "This building is a game changer and there is nothing like it in the Midwest."

The five children of Harold Newman, who passed away on Feb. 20, 2014, were present for the dedication. Newman's wife, Nancy, was unable to attend, but their son, Russell, and daughter Kari Ness spoke to guests with siblings Nancy Erickson, Ruth Tang and Cheryl Olson also on stage.

Ness said Newman, like most UJ alumni, had a sense of belonging and commitment to the school. Newman will forever be identified with his business, but the arena shows the passion he had for UJ and its sports programs, she said.

"Dad would be enamoured and he would love this arena," Russell said.

Sean Johnson, UJ athletic director, said the arena is a generational dream come true and although it represents the future of UJ, the atmosphere is steeped with the legacy of UJ sports. The facility will change campus life but for the better as it provides a better sense of home, he said.

"We don't have the biggest arena in North Dakota but we have the best arena in North Dakota," Johnson said.

UJ coaches Greg Ulland, women's basketball; Danny Neville, men's basketball, and Jon Hegerle, women's volleyball, all said the arena brings a sense of home for the first time to UJ sports on campus. The modern facility is already playing a significant role in recruiting potential student-athletes, they said.

"There is no doubt that this facility will change the way that we compete, the way that we recruit and the experience of our student athletes—not just this year but for many, many years to come," Ulland said.

Elise Peterson, a UJ student and volleyball player from Kasson, Minn., said playing in the Hansen Center was intense for its small size but Newman Arena presents something very new and should bring a lot more people to the games to make them even more exciting.

"It's awesome," Peterson said. "We're really excited to play here."

The lobby in Newman Arena will double as reception space for up to 350 guests along with an adjacent booster club room that overlooks the arena. It also has an outdoor plaza.