Torrez, 35, is accused of ordering the murder of 24-year-old Austin Forsman, who died in the parking lot of the Flying J after being shot in the head, and leading a methamphetamine ring that trafficked bulk amounts of the drug. All of the other 12 people charged in a superseding indictment in the case have pleaded guilty.

Krystal Lynn Feist pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to murdering Forsman with a shotgun and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31. She is expected to be called as a witness in the trial.

On Friday, Torrez's cousin Aaron Lee Morado, took the stand to describe a night fueled by meth and botched arrangements to buy more meth that led to Forsman's murder before his eyes.

Morado, 28, said he began selling meth in early 2016. Torrez would front Morado a half-ounce of meth for $800, meaning Morado had the product up front and was expected to pay back the money after selling what he had.

One of his customers was Forsman, who he said had been a close friend for about 10 years. He said Forsman would normally buy a eightball, or 3.5 grams of meth, at a time. He testified that he'd also regularly sell meth to Feist.

On March 10, 2016, Morado had a problem. He'd gone through most of what his cousin had fronted him and was nowhere close to having what he owed.

"I owed $600, and I'd smoked most of it," Morado testified.

Holed up in the former Howard Johnson motel on Gateway Drive in Grand Forks, Morado said he called Forsman. He testified to giving Forsman 2 grams of meth, and said Forsman gave him $600. He planned to pay Forsman back with cash and additional meth when he could meet up with Torrez.

Forsman's friend, Cody Schnichels, also testified to being at the meeting at the Howard Johnson Friday, and told the jury about the same arrangement.

Schnichels testified that on March 9, he booked a room in the C'Mon Inn in his name so Forsman and Forsman's girlfriend Kayla Nagel could stay there for a few days while Forsman tried to avoid his parole officer.

Morado said he met with Torrez to drop off the money, but did not receive more meth, so he started ducking Forsman's calls.

Shortly after midnight March 11, Morado testified to returning to his room at the Howard Johnson and saw Forsman, who wanted repayment.

He testified that Forsman seemed OK with the situation after learning Morado would be getting the meth in the morning, but that Forsman didn't fully trust him, and wanted Morado to stay close until he got his money or meth.

As the men were preparing to return to the C'Mon Inn, they encountered Feist, who Morado said was looking for someone who owed her money.

Morado testified that he, Forsman and Feist all went to her car and smoked meth together in the parking lot.

The men then returned to the C'Mon Inn. At 2:50 a.m., Morado texted Torrez saying he was "stuck" with Forsman until he could get the meth and asked Torrez how long it would be. Torrez then called Morado, who testified he tried to explain that he and Forsman were friends and that he was OK. He said Torrez seemed worried about him.

Torrez called again.

"He said we're going to meet somewhere where there's cameras so everybody's safe," Morado testified.

Morado testified that Forsman also talked to Torrez on the phone and agreed to meet at the Flying J, which Nagel also said happened.

"The person on the phone was clearly upset," Nagel said on the stand.

Forsman and Morado left for the Flying J at about 4 a.m., driving Nagel's Chevrolet Malibu. Morado said Torrez told him to look for a white Chevrolet Blazer.

When the men reached the parking lot, Morado said he called Torrez. They saw a white SUV approach, and Morado said he got out of the car, still on the phone with Torrez.

He saw Feist in the white SUV, which was behind their vehicle. Feist yelled his name and told him to get in the car, he said. While still on the phone with Torrez, he said Feist turned to him and yelled "Yes or No? Yes or No?" Morado said he was also asking Torrez whether he should ride with Feist to meet Torrez when he put the call on speaker phone. Torrez could be heard saying "yes," Morado testified.

That's when he said Feist approached the driver's side window of the Malibu, fired one shot at Forsman and came back. Feist drove off fast, heading south on Interstate 29.

"It started clicking in my head that she had killed one of my best friends," he said.

Feist was excited, he said, and asked him to pass her a beer.

They pulled off the interstate at the Thompson, N.D., exit where they met Torrez, who was with Lorie Ortiz. The three began to drive to Crookston, Morado said, and Torrez expressed shock at the murder.

"Mo (Torrez) goes, 'What do you mean she killed him?' " Morado testified.

He said he threw his phone out of the window on the way to Crookston, and that when they reached Ortiz's home he saw them destroy two other cell phones with a wrench.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to destroying cell phones with evidence in the case, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.

After being arrested, Morado said he began working with federal prosecutors in order to have his sentenced reduced. He is currently serving a 90-month sentence for distributing meth in the case.

The trial will continue Monday and is expected to go through Wednesday.