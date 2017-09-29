Wyndale Fayson faces one count of second-degree intentional murder in the fatal fire, the Hennepin County attorney’s office said Friday.

The Minneapolis man remained hospitalized with serious burns Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson’s apartment around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. She told police that her boyfriend, Fayson, had come to her apartment and become angry. She said he grabbed her cellphone and smashed it, telling her he would kill her by setting her apartment on fire.

Danielson’s downstairs neighbor told police that he heard her screaming and called 911. Fayson was gone when police arrived.

Around 6:40 a.m., police were again called to Danielson’s apartment on a report of a woman in distress. Officers found her apartment on fire and the victim lying in the front yard, badly burned.

Danielson told paramedics that she woke up with her bed on fire. While waiting for medics to arrive, she told another neighbor that “Wyndale” had set her on fire.

Police found Fayson on his hands and knees a few blocks away. He was screaming in pain from severe burns and was heard saying he should not have gone back to the house.