    Weather Talk: October snow? It's not without precedent

    By John Wheeler Today at 6:07 a.m.

    Is it too early to snow? It depends on your attitude. But factually and statistically, early October snow is rare but not without precedent. An Oct. 7 snowstorm in 1985 brought a significant snow to areas just north of Fargo-Moorhead, with Grand Forks getting 6 inches, Langdon 10 inches, and up to 17 inches in north-central North Dakota at Velva. Oct. 1-2, 1950, brought 3 to 6 inches of snow to areas near the Canadian border in both North Dakota and Minnesota. From Oct. 7-11, 1970, some parts of northern Minnesota had over a foot of snow that even produced some road closures. A severe blizzard struck northern Minnesota on Oct. 18-20, 1916. Although Fargo only recorded a trace and Grand Forks around 2 inches in that storm, parts of northwest Minnesota were buried under 8 to 12 inches of snow.

    John Wheeler

    John was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and grew up near Birmingham, Alabama. As a teenager, his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and later to a small town in northeast Iowa. John traces his early interest in weather to the difference in climate between Alabama and Wisconsin. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in meteorology. Like any meteorologist, John is intrigued by extremes of weather, especially arctic air outbreaks and winter storms.  John has been known to say he prefers his summers to be hot but in winter, he prefers the cold.  When away from work, John enjoys long-distance running and reading.  John has been a meteorologist at WDAY since May of 1985.

