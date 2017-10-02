Weather Talk: October snow? It's not without precedent

Is it too early to snow? It depends on your attitude. But factually and statistically, early October snow is rare but not without precedent. An Oct. 7 snowstorm in 1985 brought a significant snow to areas just north of Fargo-Moorhead, with Grand Forks getting 6 inches, Langdon 10 inches, and up to 17 inches in north-central North Dakota at Velva. Oct. 1-2, 1950, brought 3 to 6 inches of snow to areas near the Canadian border in both North Dakota and Minnesota. From Oct. 7-11, 1970, some parts of northern Minnesota had over a foot of snow that even produced some road closures. A severe blizzard struck northern Minnesota on Oct. 18-20, 1916. Although Fargo only recorded a trace and Grand Forks around 2 inches in that storm, parts of northwest Minnesota were buried under 8 to 12 inches of snow.