Man injured when beet truck overturns

GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton man was injured when the beet truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Shane Bushta, 49, was driving east in a 1984 Ford truck loaded with sugar beets on 72nd Street Northeast, 5 miles northeast of Grafton when he left the road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and turned over, spilling its load.