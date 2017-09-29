Peterson named Univ. of Jamestown president

The announcement was made by Jim Unruh, chairman of the university's board of trustees, during a press conference Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the dedication of Harold Newman Arena.

"It was an easy decision," he said. "Polly has an unusual combination of backgrounds that have helped us to this point."

Peterson called her appointment as president a "life-long dream."

"It is truly an honor and I am blessed to be given the opportunity," she said.

Peterson has 25 years of experience at the university, she said. She has worked as a controller in the financial office, taught in the business department and served as a vice president of the university for the last 11 years, including her current role as executive vice president.

Peterson is a 1989 graduate of the University of Jamestown and holds a Master of Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, Colo., and a doctorate in higher education from North Dakota State University.

"Obviously, we had our candidate," Uhruh said. "We didn't need to take the risks associated with bringing in someone we didn't know."

Unruh said Badal's announcement of his retirement did not come as a surprise and that a personnel committee had been reviewing possible replacements for Badal most of this year.

"The only surprise was the date, not his contemplation of retirement," Unruh said.

Badal has served as president of the University of Jamestown since 2002. During his time in office, he oversaw a change of the school's name from Jamestown College to the University of Jamestown and an aggressive building program that has included a new fine arts building, computer and business building, the Harold Newman Arena and upgrades to other facilities on campus.

Badal said he has no immediate plans to leave the Jamestown community after retirement but plans to spend more time at a lake cabin in Wisconsin.

Peterson becomes the 14th president and the first woman to lead the University of Jamestown. She said she sees a bright future for the school.

"I want to build on what Dr. Badal placed in motion," she said. "I believe the opportunities for small colleges are very positive."