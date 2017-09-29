Grand Forks Central announces Homecoming royalty

The Homecoming king and queen were announced at the school's Coronation Pep Rally on Thursday.

Homecoming attendants, also seniors, are: Zachary Murphy, Hannah Stone, Gavin Westereng, Rachel Torrey, Brayden Leake and Monique Martin.

The eight candidates for Homecoming royalty were nominated by junior and senior students in an election last week and recognized at a bonfire pep rally Monday.

Voting for king and queen took place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of the royalty court will be recognized during halftime of Friday's football game and at the Homecoming dance Saturday.