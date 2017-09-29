Search
    Cavalier man sentenced to six years for fatal July crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:40 p.m.
    Police say Brian Bjerkness, left, killed 56-year-old Michael Kubal, a dispatcher in Cavalier County, when he rear-ended his pickup on U.S. Highway 81 in Grafton in July.

    GRAFTON, N.D.—A Cavalier man has been sentenced to six years for killing a man in a crash in Grafton this summer.

    Brian Charles Bjerkness, 43, entered an Alford plea to charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular injury, meaning he acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to convict him.

    Police say he killed 56-year-old Michael Kubal, a dispatcher in Cavalier County, when he rear-ended his pickup on U.S. Highway 81 in Grafton in July. He was reportedly going 90 mph.

    Bjerkness—who was reportedly high on drugs—was allegedly fleeing after smashing a car with a golf club.

    Police say he was laughing about the crash at the scene.

