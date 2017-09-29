But it may be too early to tell if that trend will continue.

The Canadian dollar, affectionately known as the loonie, has been on a steady climb since early May, when it hit 73 cents to the U.S. dollar. The Canadian currency has, for the most part, recently stayed above 80 cents to the U.S. dollar, where it ended Friday.

Businesses in Grand Forks are starting to see more traffic from Canadians, at least anecdotally, according to local leaders.

"We've seen more Manitoba license plates around since the Canadian dollar's been back up over 80 cents," said Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of the Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

The loonie was steady at 95 cents to the U.S. dollar from late 2009 to late 2013. At times, it was stronger than the U.S. dollar, but it began its downward trend in 2014 before hitting 68 cents in January 2016. That was a low that hadn't been seen since the early 2000s.

For the most part, the loonie hasn't risen above 80 cents since mid-2015, prompting many Canadians who typically would shop in Grand Forks to stay home.

"We are probably coming off the slowest summer we've had in 10 years," said Matt Walkowiak, owner of the Grand Forks Ground Round restaurant and the Chamber's board chairman. "We've been hit hard by the Canadians the last two years, but this is by far the worst."

Grand Forks' sales tax revenue to date is about $600,000 less than last year in that timeframe, and the city's lodging and hospitality tax revenue through July, the recent numbers available, is about $40,000 down from the same time in 2016, according to city and state documents.

Grand Forks International Airport had a stable number of Canadian passengers between 2009 to 2014, with about 40 percent of its patrons coming from north of the border, airport Executive Director Ryan Riesinger said. That number dropped with the value of the loonie, and only about 10 percent to 15 percent of the airport's passengers came from Canada from early 2016 through this summer.

"It is something that we watch closely, and we have little control over it," he said.

While small changes do help, it takes large changes in the Canadian exchange rate to alter spending behaviors, UND economics professor David Flynn said. The exchange rate hasn't seen those large changes this year. He said he has noticed fewer Canadian license plates this year compared with last year.

Canadians tend to come down more often when their currency hits 80 cents to the U.S. dollar, Walkowiak said.

"Our magic number is 85 cents," he said of a benchmark that seems to attract Canadians to North Dakota for shopping trips.

The airport is looking fuller than previous years, with more Canadian cars showing up, Riesinger said. It's still too early to tell if the event is isolated or a trend.

"Hopefully it continues to moderate," he said, adding the airport will need several months of data to see if a change is occurring.

It's probably too early to say whether more Canadians will continue to come down to Grand Forks to shop in the following months, Flynn said. The true test will be into the holiday season, he added.

"We're starting to enter that timeframe as we hit October and we see what's going on with Canadian retail traffic," he said. "I think that will be a bigger test."