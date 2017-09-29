Lindquist, of Fargo, said he received a call recently informing him that he'd been selected by the team "as their first choice" to sing during the seventh-inning stretch, if the Indians end up in the series.

The tenor was invited to perform the national anthem at the Indians' Sept. 11 game, which was dedicated to the firefighters who responded to disaster scenes after terrorists' attacks in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.

His performance that day, when "they discovered me," may have prompted them to select him to sing if they get to the World Series, he said.

If they do, Lindquist thinks he would perform at a Cleveland home game, he said. "That's the thought anyway."

The final decision is in the hands of Major League Baseball, he said. "They may have a roster of famous singers" from which they'll select someone to sing the anthem or "God Bless America."

Whether or not that actually happens, he said, just being selected by the team "is quite an honor."

Lindquist, a professional motivational speaker, has sung for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Vikings. This coming season, he said, he is scheduled to perform at three National Football League games—in Chicago, Cleveland and Miami.