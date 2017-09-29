The sheriff’s office, along with Backus firefighters, conducted a search Thursday after receiving a tip, but they turned up nothing, Sheriff Tom Burch said. Burch said the sheriff’s office will continue to follow up on all leads into the home invasion case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677.

Backus is about 40 miles north of Brainerd.

In the incident, the sheriff’s office received a report at 11:18 p.m. Sept. 16 of an intruder at a residence in Pine River Township. The sheriff’s office reported the homeowner shot a gun at the intruder, and the intruder exited the home. It was unknown if the intruder was injured and it is believed he left on foot. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the intruder.

The sheriff’s office last week provided a sketch of a man matching the description of the suspect, who was seen in a wooded area in northern Pine River Township. The area was searched by deputies and a K-9 for several hours with no results.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian male, 6 feet, 5 inches in height with a very large body. At the time of the incident, the suspect was described as wearing all black clothing.

The Pine River Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.