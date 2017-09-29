Faith News: Bethel Blast planned for Saturday

Annual Apple Fest

First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S. Washington St., Grand Forks, is holding its annual Apple Fest from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 28. Blue Moose Head Chef Nathan Sheppard will make gourmet pancakes. $7 per person, families of six or more $35, kids three and under are free. Proceeds will be donated to hurricane victims and church projects. Proceeds from a quilt raffle, $1 per ticket, will benefit the food Backpack Program and church projects. For more info, call (701) 775-5545.

Church dinners

St. Mary's Catholic Church of Park River, N.D., is holding its Fall Dinner and Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for students age 6-12 and under age 6 are free. Mass this Sunday only is at 8 a.m. in Park River and at 10 a.m. in Veseleyville. All are welcome. For take-out orders, call (701) 284-6165.

Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church is holding its annual Harvest Turkey and Ham Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Northwood, N.D. A free will offering will be collected. For more info, call (218) 791-2924.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, N.D., is holding its annual Fall Turkey Dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Cost is $12 for adults and children 13 and older, $6 for children age 6-12 and children five and younger are free. Take-out orders are $12 and orders can be placed by calling (701) 549-3436.

St. Michael's Catholic Church, Grand Forks, is holding its annual Fall Ham and Meatball Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $11 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 10. Bazaar booths open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including homemade donuts for sale. For more info, call (701) 772-2624.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lankin, N.D., is holding a pancake breakfast and food sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the American Legion Hall in Lankin and all are welcome. A free will offering will be collected.

Lawton Lutheran Church is holding its annual Fall Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Lawton Community Hall, Lawton, N.D. Carryout is available and hunters are welcome. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for preschool children. For more info, contact (701) 331-9334.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Grafton, N.D., is holding its annual Fall Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the church. Raffle tickets for $1 can be purchased at the door. Cost for dinner is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under age 4 are free. Everyone welcome. Take-out orders are available by calling (701) 352-0499.

The annual Walle Church Dinner and Bake Sale is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, in Walle Lutheran Church, Thompson, N.D. The church is handicapped accessible. A bake sale will feature homemade lefse, donuts and more. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and $2 for under age 6. Carryout available. For info, contact (701) 599-2382.

Grafton Lutheran Church is holding its annual Fall Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at the church in Grafton, N.D. Cost is $12 for adults and take-out meals and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children three and under are free. For take-out meals, call (701) 352-2638.

Hoff Lutheran Church of rural Adams, N.D., is holding its annual Pancake Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 22 at the American Legion Hall in Lankin, N.D. All are welcome.