"The last week, we've been doing some soft openings," he said.

Gunderson and his half brother, Taylor Nord, came up the idea of opening a brewery and took over the Dakota Harvest Bakery space earlier this year. The bakery closed in September 2016 after more than a decade of business.

Half Brothers gained the support of donors and city government. The Grand Forks City Council approved more than $250,000 in economic development loans, and a Kickstarter raised more than $25,000.

"It's just really exciting to have the community be so supportive," he said.

The Kickstarter funds were used to fund an alley patio, tables and entertainment stage. The business has lined up bands to play and furniture should be in place by the grand opening, Gunderson said.

A fireplace will be built next spring or summer, but the patio is ready to go, he said.

Half Brothers will offer a food menu along with an alcohol list consisting of 10 to 12 beers, Gunderson said.

Airport to offer TSA Precheck signup

Grand Forks International Airport passengers will be able to sign up for a federal program that should make security check-in faster.

The airport will offer enrollment into the Transportation Security Administration's Precheck program Monday through Friday, according to a news release. The status lasts for five years and allows travelers to leave on shoes, light outerwear and belts when passing through security.

"We are pleased that residents of Grand Forks will have the opportunity to enroll in TSA Precheck at their nearby airport, making the process even more accessible and streamlined," David Durgan, TSA federal security director for North Dakota, said in the statement.

The process expedites the security process for travelers. Those who want to enroll can make an appointment at tsa.gov/tsa-precheck. Walk-ins also are allowed.

SkySkopes looks to Norway for possible expansion

A Grand Forks unmanned aircraft company wants to expand into Norway.

SkySkopes is looking at various markets in the Scandinavian country, President and CEO Matt Dunlevy said. There is no set date to open an office there, he said.

"We're looking into how we would be bringing our training curriculum into Norway, and we're also putting in motion a class at the University of North Dakota called the Nordic Drone Exchange to further the relationship between the country of Norway, North Dakota and UND," he said, adding the company wants to launch the exchange program in June.

There are several UAS companies from Norway that have moved to Grand Forks and North Dakota, he said.

The announcement comes after SkySkopes opened an office earlier this year in Minot. One employee is located there, and the company has plans to expand its presence there.

SkySkopes also flew drones to survey damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida, Dunlevy said. It conducted more than 20 hours of flight time for the JEA, the eighth largest community-owned electric utility authority in the country.

Cavalier bank to buy out First National

The holding company for a Cavalier, N.D., bank will acquire a northwest Minnesota financial business.

First Holding Co. of Cavalier Inc., the parent company of United Valley Bank in Cavalier, will purchase the stock for First National Bank in the Minnesota cities of Mahnomen and Twin Valley, according to a news release issued Thursday. The deal should be finalized in the first quarter of 2018.

"United Valley Bank is excited about the opportunity to acquire First National Bank Mahnomen Twin Valley," Tim Siegle, president and CEO of United Bank, said in the release.

United Valley has $350 million in assets and has offices in Grand Forks as well as the Minnesota cities of Argyle, Hallock and Lancaster. Pete Haddeland, president and CEO of First National Bank, said in the release he is confident in the transition.

First National was chartered in 1924.