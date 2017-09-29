Mary Stammen was all smiles as she placed backpacks across the gym floor at Peter Boe Elementary in Mayville.

But at the same time—the Special Education teacher was fighting back sadness.

“I'd rather have Ann doing this with me then me doing this in honor of her, because this is what Ann is all about,” said Stammen.

But, at the age of 30, Ann Nelson’s generosity to the world was cut short by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was just her fourth day of work in the tower—or what she referred to as “The top of the world.”

Ann had just taken a quick trip home and spent the weekend with Stammen.

“I came into the office and I saw it on television and started counting the floors, she told me the weekend before she was on the 104th floor,” said Stammen.

Ann's personal belongings were sent back to her family in Stanley—including her computer.

“There was this one icon that said ‘Top 100,’ and her mom did not click on it for a while, because she thought it was her favorite songs,” said Stammen.

It wasn't a music playlist—but a bucket list.

“Her list was not the typical list of a 30 year old. Her list had more to do with giving to others,” said Stammen.

Like number six on the list—Nepal.

“I think Nepal was just one of those places she wanted to go,” said Stammen.

Ann didn't travel for leisure, but to make a difference. While she can no longer physically do that—her legacy lives on. With a push from Mary, some elementary students in Mayville wanted to help accomplish the bucket list that Ann left behind.

“I think if we start teaching them at this age about caring and compassion then as they grow it will become second nature to them,” said Mayville Kindergarten teacher Shelly Murphy.

They chose to help kids like them thousands of miles away who go to school each day without backpacks.

"I felt bad for them since they have to carry their books and didn't have a bus to get them to school,” said 3rd grader Danica Freeberg.

Through various fundraisers, the kids came up with four thousand dollars. And now, 200 backpacks are headed to Nepal—along with letters from the students in Mayville to their new friends whom they have never met.

“It's going to be really crazy because 200 is a big number and backpacks are big,” said Freeberg.

“It would be fun to hear what they are doing over there,” said Freeberg.

And what would Ann would think about all of this?

What do you think Anne would think about this today as she looks down?

“I can't answer that, she would be pretty happy,” said Stammen.