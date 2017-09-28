WDAY-TV reported that police scanner traffic suggested the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting. This information, however, had not been confirmed by authorities as of press time. The condition of any potential victims was unknown.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol and Becker County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene where a tan Bronco truck was pulled over and surrounded by about 15 squad cars at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 15 just east of Audubon.

Audubon is about 7 miles west of Detroit Lakes..

Audubon Liquor Store employees Nathan Rice and Logan Moe said that shortly after 7:25 p.m., they saw an eastbound vehicle speeding down Highway 10 followed by two squad cars. Moe said the pursuit ended near the intersection.

Reached by phone, the state patrol referred questions to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Todd Glander did not immediately respond to phone and text messages.

In a news release, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Detroit Lakes and Audubon would be closed through the night.

The department said the lanes are expected to reopen Friday morning. Traffic was being diverted to County Road 15, County Road 6 and U.S. Highway 59.